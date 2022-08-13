Moderna looking for drug trial volunteers in Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moderna needs your help.

The drug company known these days for its COVID-19 vaccine is looking for healthy women between the ages of 16-40 to join a new medical trial to fight another dangerous virus.

Moderna’s CMVictory trial is collecting data for cytomegalovirus or CMV for short.

A doctor of infectious disease at CHI Health explains many of us have likely already been exposed to it. But it’s those who are immunocompromised who are most vulnerable to sickness.

For example, she lists cancer or transplant patients, people living with AIDS, and expecting mothers as people most at risk. In fact, the doctor explains CMV is the number one infection that causes birth defects across the country.

“The danger comes for the pregnant women who get infected with it and then it gets transmitted to the baby. We will have damage to the brain causing mental retardation and hearing loss,” said Dr. Rima El-Herte.

CMV is transmitted through close contact like kissing and intercourse. The doctor says because there is no cure, a trial to develop a vaccine is crucial.

Moderna’s drug would work similar to a COVID vaccine, using the same technology to deliver a genetic code containing virus information to stimulate immunity.

“The mRNA vaccine is a technology. It is a way to deliver a part of the virus to the immune system, so the immune system learns that this is an enemy and it fights it,” said Dr. Rima.

She adds it’s important to remember that a vaccine does not prevent infection. It prevents diseases, which are the physical systems like fever, rash, and sore throat.

She encourages anyone interested in Moderna’s CMV trial to talk to their doctor and look at the national trial database.

You will be compensated for time and travel as well.

