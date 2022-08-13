LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight

The scene of a two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
The scene of a two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
By Ryan Swanigan and 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to a house near southwest 24th Street and west Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. According to Lincoln police, two individuals at the household were alerted by their dogs that the back of the house had caught fire.

LFR battles a large house fire in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning.
LFR battles a large house fire in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning.

LFR spent nearly an hour working to completely extinguish the flames. The fire was finally declared under control around 1:45 a.m., after crews switched to fighting the flames from the outside house just before 1 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries, and the cause is still under investigation. According to LPD, the house is a total loss with around $300,000 in damage. Crews appeared to have been able to save a camper that was parked in the driveway of the home.

LFR personnel outside a house that caught fire very early Saturday morning in southwest Lincoln.
LFR personnel outside a house that caught fire very early Saturday morning in southwest Lincoln.

