LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to a house near southwest 24th Street and west Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. According to Lincoln police, two individuals at the household were alerted by their dogs that the back of the house had caught fire.

LFR battles a large house fire in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

LFR spent nearly an hour working to completely extinguish the flames. The fire was finally declared under control around 1:45 a.m., after crews switched to fighting the flames from the outside house just before 1 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries, and the cause is still under investigation. According to LPD, the house is a total loss with around $300,000 in damage. Crews appeared to have been able to save a camper that was parked in the driveway of the home.

LFR personnel outside a house that caught fire very early Saturday morning in southwest Lincoln. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.