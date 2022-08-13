Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win, in hospice

Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their...
Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care.(Robert Scott/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed Dawson is in hospice care through his wife, Linda.

The MVP of the Chiefs’ 23-7 Super Bowl victory over Minnesota in January 1970, Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.

From Alliance, Ohio, Dawson starred at Purdue and was selected fifth overall by Pittsburgh in the 1957 NFL draft. After seeing limited time in the NFL in three seasons with the Steelers and two with Cleveland, he joined the Dallas Texans in the American Football League in 1962, reuniting with former Purdue assistant coach Hank Stram.

Dawson moved with the team to Kansas City the following season and remained the Chiefs’ starting quarterback until retiring in 1975.

In addition to his work at KMBC where he was the station’s first sports anchor, Dawson was a game analyst for NBC and the Chiefs’ radio network and hosted HBO’s “Inside the NFL” show.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Jones in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Exclusive: Alex Jones in Omaha following Sandy Hook defamation trial in Texas
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger coaster.
Zambezi Zinger roller coaster returning to Worlds of Fun amusement park
Omaha Police looking for suspect in Florence Tower fatal shooting, victim identified
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students

Latest News

Friends remember a Westside student with a game of kickball
Friends and family remember Westside student Jack Meehan with second annual kickball event
Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor.
Loud ‘boom’ heard in Utah likely a meteor, officials say
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
Omaha Public Schools invited families to the return of its Back-to-School Bash
Omaha Public Schools hosts Back-to-School Bash
A cooler forecast, rain chances Monday