How they voted: Inflation Reduction Act votes by Nebraska, Iowa representatives

(WOWT) - Here’s how the Congressional delegation from Nebraska and Iowa voted on the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday.

The bill, HR-5376, passed 220-207 along party lines.

The GOP has said the bill would raise taxes on lower- and middle-income families. An analysis by the Congressional nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, which didn’t include the bill’s tax breaks for health care and energy, estimated that the corporate tax boosts would marginally affect those taxpayers but indirectly, partly due to lower stock prices and wages.

Representative statements

At a time when Americans are already struggling with record-high prices, supply-chain issues and a recession, now is not the time to raise taxes that will further burden America’s working families and businesses.



Read my full statement ⬇️https://t.co/YHLtwbxCKT — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸 (@RepDonBacon) August 12, 2022

President Biden’s Inflation Expansion Act does just the opposite. It will raise taxes, increase spending, and expand inflation all while hurting working Americans who are trying to put food on the table and make a better life for their families. https://t.co/wUNsQvH1L9 — Rep. Mike Flood (@USRepMikeFlood) August 12, 2022

America's taxpayers don't need more IRS agents and audits, they need better customer service.



Read my latest op-ed for @FoxNews: https://t.co/EaPDDqiRb7 — Rep. Adrian Smith (@RepAdrianSmith) August 12, 2022

The #InflationReductionAct includes my bills to invest $500M for the expansion of biofuels and extends biofuels tax credits – which will save drivers money and cut emissions while supporting Iowa's farmers and producers. — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) August 12, 2022

PASSED!



I just voted YES on the #InflationReductionAct — a historic bill to lower health care costs, cut prescription drug prices, lower the cost of energy, and much more.



My full statement:https://t.co/XgHMzWFG5l — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) August 12, 2022

The Democrats’ Inflation Expansion Act will supercharge their Green New Deal agenda, send an army of 87,000 IRS agents after American families & small businesses, & make inflation worse. I will not support this wasteful bill that hurts our farmers, families & businesses in #IA04 pic.twitter.com/RNoqHUm3VB — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) August 12, 2022

Candidate statements

Mike Flood had an opportunity this week to address inflation, create jobs, lower prescription drug prices & tackle climate change. He voted no.



Instead, he’s criticizing the Justice Department, without all of the facts, for protecting national security.



We must do better. — Patty Pansing Brooks (@Patty4Nebraska) August 12, 2022

The bill came back to the House after the senate passed it Sunday — without the proposal adding a price cap of $35 for insulin that would have broadened the cap to include many more patients. Even with seven Republican senators crossing party lines in that vote, it was still three short of the number needed to advance.

The copay still applies to Medicare recipients ages 65 and older.

Here’s how Nebraska and Iowa voted on Senate Amendment 5385:

Senator statements

I introduced a provision to restrict the usage of these tax credits so taxpayer funds aren’t being wasted on the rich and their luxury vehicles.



Every Senate Democrat voted against it. pic.twitter.com/XO2BDJthaC — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) August 7, 2022

I voted 2 make insulin available 4 pennies on the dollar 2 uninsured & w high deductible plans but Dems blocked it — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 7, 2022

Dems reckless tax & spending bill has zero PBM accountability & no sunshine on Big Pharma My bipart & negotiated Rx Pricing Reduction Act had 10 R cosponsors & would meaningfully lower Rx costs Save taxpayers $95B & save seniors $72B — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 7, 2022

We’re in a recession.



Inflation is at a 40-year high.



Do Democrats really think now is the time to raise taxes and spend billions more?



Yes, they do. And their reckless #TaxAndSpendSpree is proof. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) August 7, 2022

Candidate statements

We just watched you vote no, Senator—nice try.



The bipartisan provision to cap insulin at $35 a month for people with diabetes needed just 3 more votes to pass, but you played politics.#GrassleyDoesNotWork #IASen https://t.co/0sKSMCbnns pic.twitter.com/71V2SPAtaG — Admiral Mike Franken (@FrankenforIowa) August 7, 2022

Senator Grassley could just be honest and say he voted for it before he voted against it. #IASen https://t.co/YvgLLpLuXr pic.twitter.com/DSfnQVXNRr — Admiral Mike Franken (@FrankenforIowa) August 8, 2022

—

NBC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.