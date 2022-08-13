How they voted: Inflation Reduction Act votes by Nebraska, Iowa representatives
Congressional vote comes days after senators removed cap on insulin costs for many.
(WOWT) - Here’s how the Congressional delegation from Nebraska and Iowa voted on the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday.
- 2nd Dist. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.: NO
- 1st Dist. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb.: NO
- 3rd Dist. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.: NO
- 3rd Dist. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa: YES
- 4th Dist. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa: NO
The bill, HR-5376, passed 220-207 along party lines.
The GOP has said the bill would raise taxes on lower- and middle-income families. An analysis by the Congressional nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, which didn’t include the bill’s tax breaks for health care and energy, estimated that the corporate tax boosts would marginally affect those taxpayers but indirectly, partly due to lower stock prices and wages.
The bill came back to the House after the senate passed it Sunday — without the proposal adding a price cap of $35 for insulin that would have broadened the cap to include many more patients. Even with seven Republican senators crossing party lines in that vote, it was still three short of the number needed to advance.
The copay still applies to Medicare recipients ages 65 and older.
Here’s how Nebraska and Iowa voted on Senate Amendment 5385:
- Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.: YES
- Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.: YES
- Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa: YES
- Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa: YES
NBC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
