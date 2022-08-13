Federal court sentences man to over 15 years for conspiracy to distribute meth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Michael Tinsley, 47, was sentenced Thursday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 184 months imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He will also serve five years of supervised release. In Dec. 2020 Tinsely allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop by a Richardson County Deputy Sheriff. Authorities say Tinsley’s car was found abandoned in a ditch shortly after. A search of the car allegedly led to authorities finding syringes, spoons with residue, two scales, two cell phones and 120 grams of meth. Investigators say a later search of the cell phones revealed evidence of Tinsley’s drug sales. Several witnesses allegedly told investigators that Tinsely had sold them in the past. Tinsely was then arrested on Jan. 4, 2021 at a Lincoln hotel. At the time of his arrest, he allegedly had 7.6 grams of meth on him.

Brandon Escamilla, 21, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced Thursday by Judge John M. Gerrard to five years and four months imprisonment for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Escamilla will then serve three years of supervised release. In Nov. 2020, members of a street gang called the No Name Demons were arrested and officers allegedly found messages and videos on their cell phones in which Escamilla was seen at his home with firearms, cash and marijuana. A search warrant for Escamilla’s home was obtained and Escamilla was arrested after allegedly running from police. After searching Escamilla’s home, authorities allegedly found 7.2 grams of psilocyn mushrooms - a Schedule I controlled substance - and 154.5 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded revolver.

Marco Antonio Mejia, 47, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to under one year for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, there was a search warrant on a home in North Omaha last August. It’s reported Mejia was found in the main bedroom with a duffle bag having a handgun. Officials also found a Honduran birth certificate and driver’s license in his name. Mejia admitted buying the gun for $250 years ago according to the release, and he also admitted he didn’t have permission to be in the U.S. and was born in Honduras. Officials say Mejia will be deported to Honduras after finishing his sentencing.

Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced Thursday by Judge John M. Gerrard to over four years for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. In an investigation with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, a car was pulled over by a deputy on I-80 for a traffic violation last May. Officials identified the driver as Fernandez and with the help of a K-9, they were aware of a drug scent in the car. During a search, they found about $30,000, a duffle bag in the back seat, and another bag in the front seat that had a lot of blue pills. A lab test revealed the blue pills were a little over 1 gram of fentanyl pills. It’s reported Fernandez later agreed to forfeit the money.

Amgad Gaber, 19, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to five years and three months imprisonment for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He will then serve three years of supervised release. Authorities say on Oct. 11, 2021, Lincoln Police officers saw Gaber in a parked car in a park that had closed. Police claim they could see smoke coming from the car and could smell marijuana. Gaber then allegedly admitted to the officers that he had marijuana in a satchel on his person. A search allegedly revealed that he also had a loaded handgun and a second bag of marijuana tucked in his waistband. Police later searched Gaber’s found and allegedly found evidence of drug dealing.

