Douglas County Sheriff’s looking for theft, forgery suspect

Officials urge people to call the DCSO tipline at 402-444-6000 for any information.
(PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office (NE) Facebook page)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case.

They urge people to call the DCSO tipline at 402-444-6000 for any information.

