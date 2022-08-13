Douglas County Sheriff’s looking for theft, forgery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case.

They urge people to call the DCSO tipline at 402-444-6000 for any information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.