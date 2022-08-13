David’s Morning Forecast - Hot and humid today, cooling tomorrow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers on the radar this morning, mainly to the north and east of Omaha. While a brief shower can’t be ruled out in the metro through about 10am, most of us will stay dry. Clouds should thin by mid-morning, with plenty more sunshine this afternoon. A warm and humid start this morning with temperatures in the middle 70s, we’ll warm into the middle 80s by Noon. Afternoon highs should climb to around 92° in Omaha, but the heat index could be as warm and 96° thanks to the higher humidity. Winds turn to the north this afternoon as a cold front moves through, but the cooler air will not arrive until later tonight.

Sunday will start slightly cooler, with morning lows in the middle 60s. Clouds and a north to northeast breeze will help to keep us a little cooler for the afternoon. We should finally see highs drop out of the 90s, with a high near 86 degrees in Omaha. While the bulk of the day will be dry, a spotty shower is possible by late in the day. Rain chances are still on the low side so don’t count on rain.

A much better chance for rain will arrive on Monday. While it will not rain all day, showers or even a few spotty storms will be possible throughout the day. The rain chances and clouds will help to cool us down even more, with highs in the upper 70s possible. While most will likely see rainfall totals around or less than a 1/2 inch, some areas that pick up more thunderstorms could see as much as 1-2 inches of much needed rainfall. Some showers may linger into Tuesday, keeping highs in the low 80s. Drier weather is expected for the rest of the week, but temperatures will remain more manageable with highs in the low to middle 80s.

