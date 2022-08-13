David’s Evening Forecast - A cooler forecast, rain chances Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moving through the area today brought us a north breeze and an increase in clouds helping to keep temperatures a touch cooler for the metro today, Omaha’s high coming in at 88 degrees. Ahead of that front, it was still quite hot with Falls City hitting 100 degrees. The cooler air will continue to spread across the region this evening, dropping us into the 70s by 8pm. It is still quite humid, but that humidity should drop off a little overnight with lows falling into the middle 60s.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

There may be some patchy fog and low clouds in the morning on Sunday, slowing down our potential warmup. Temperatures likely are still in the 70s around Noon, but we do warm into the 80s by the afternoon. A high near 85 degrees in the metro. That is actually just below average for the middle of August. Clouds should thin some in the afternoon giving us partly sunny skies, but they thicken back up by the evening. There is a chance for a spotty shower late in the day, but most of us will stay dry.

Rain Potential Monday (WOWT)

Rain chances increase by Monday morning, with scattered showers likely. The highest rain chances through the morning and early afternoon will be north of I-80, but the whole region should see at least some rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Rainfall totals will likely be on the order of 1/4 to 1/2 inch, but some slightly heavier amounts of 1-2 inches are possible north of Omaha. The clouds and showers will keep Monday and Tuesday cooler, with highs in the upper 70s possible for the metro. It will be warmer for areas south of I-80 that see less rainfall.

Temperatures Next 5 Days (WOWT)

The showers should move out Tuesday morning, leaving a generally dry forecast for next week. Temperatures will be much more tolerable, with morning lows in the middle 60s and afternoon highs in the low to middle 80s. It seems we may finally see a more prolonged break from the intense heat.

