1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash

One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash on Highway 275
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275.

The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska.

A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

