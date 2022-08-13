1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275.

The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska.

A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.