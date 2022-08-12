Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hottest day of the week then some rain chances return

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting a little warmer in the 70s this morning as we head into the hottest afternoon of the week. Highs in the mid 90s are likely for many of us today.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

While it will be rather muggy today, the muggy meter will drop into the pleasant range later this afternoon. That will keep the heat index value in check this afternoon keeping them close to the actual air temperature.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Heat Index (WOWT)

There is the small chance of an isolated shower or storm heading into Saturday morning but many of us won’t notice anything from these. That will set the stage for a slightly cooler day with highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday proves to be even cooler yet with a high in the upper 80s but it will still be a bit humid. There is the small chance of a shower or storm late Sunday as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

That storm chance will develop further into Monday morning leading to the first of many storms that are possible on and off Monday. That is by far the best threat of rain that we have had in the forecast for a while. Some of those storms could even last into Monday night and Tuesday morning as well. A healthy swath of 1-3″ rainfall is starting to show up somewhere in our area from Monday morning into Tuesday morning on some computer models.

Monday Rainfall (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.