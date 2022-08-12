Police investigate shooting near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Friday that has one person in critical condition.

Officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release.

The actual scene of the shooting is reported at 49th & Charles. Officials say the 22-year-old is in critical but stable condition.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

