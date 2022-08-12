Omaha officials investigate homicide after victim dies from injuries after shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ongoing investigation of a shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Omaha officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. Earlier officials said the 22-year-old is in critical but stable condition but he has now died from injuries.

The actual scene of the shooting is reported at 49th & Charles.

The case has moved from the Omaha Police to the Omaha Police Homicide Unit.

Authorities advise people to call the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

