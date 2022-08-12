Omaha Mayor’s Office to get two new economic developers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two new economic developers are joining the Mayor’s staff.

According to a release from Mayor Jean Stothert, Jacquelyn Morrison and Steve Jensen have joined the economic development team.

The economic development team works with the Mayor’s office, as well as several city departments and the Greater Omaha Chamber.

“Our team is focused on growing Omaha to enhance the quality of life for our citizens and help businesses succeed,” said Stothert. “Jacquelyn and Steve have the experience and relationships to continue the accelerating pace of development and work with our partners on many exciting projects like the RiverFront, the Central and downtown libraries, Mutual of Omaha’s relocation to downtown Omaha, transit improvements and our ARPA-funded investments in affordable housing and public spaces.”

Jacquelyn Morrison will join as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development and Development Services. She’s recently served in the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development and the Revenue Department where she oversaw ImagiNE Nebraska, which is the state’s largest tax incentive program.

“It’s an honor to be chosen for this position,” Morrison said. “Across our city there are countless infrastructure projects underway and even more businesses looking to expand. I welcome the opportunity to work on our existing projects and new opportunities that will enhance our economy, communities, and businesses.”

Morrison is replacing Kevin Andersen. Her annual salary is $113,000.

Steve Jensen is joining the Mayor’s office part-time. He retired as the city’s Planning Director in 2009. Jensen will serve on the economic development team as the Mayor’s office works to find a replacement for Troy Anderson.

“Under the Mayor’s guidance, together with the City Council, the City has emerged from the pandemic in great shape,” Jensen said. “There is tremendous momentum throughout the city and in particular within the urban core. I am happy to help keep things moving during this transition period. It’s an exciting time in the development of the city.”

Jensen has previously been with several development projects, including the RiverFront, Midtown Crossing, and the streetcar plan.

