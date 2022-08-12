Lincoln Police arrest missing Omaha inmate

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a corrections center in Omaha and was later arrested by Lincoln Police.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, inmate Semaj Ross walked out of the Community Corrections Center in Omaha on June 27. He was originally sentenced to eight years and four months to 20 years in prison on Mar. 31, 2015 for charges including shoplifting, burglary and criminal possession of a financial transition device.

Ross was later arrested and booked with new charges on Aug. 10. The new charges included delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.

Ross has a tentative release date of Jan. 5, 2025.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says the Community Corrections Center is a less restrictive facility. At the corrections center, inmates are allowed to have work opportunities and go to school without direct supervision.

