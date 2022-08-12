Hit and run crash involving motorcycle in Omaha ends with one in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect.

The agents were driving near 40th and Hamilton just before 2 p.m. when they saw a motorcycle collide with a car.

The cyclist tried to take off but ditched his bike a short distance away and took off on foot with the police right behind him.

Police said the suspect later returned to the scene where he was taken into custody.

The suspect threw away several items while running away including a gun which police recovered. A search of his motorcycle’s saddle bags contained drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

He will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drugs, and unlawful possession of a gun.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.