Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot Saturday ahead of big changes

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday will continue our hot streak of days with a high of 92 and a jump in humidity. We may see a few brief showers or a weak storm between 6-9AM Saturday but otherwise the day will be dry. Humidity has not been bad this week but you’ll notice some mugginess to the air this weekend and it will make it feel hotter. Saturday will feel closer to 97 in the Metro:

By Sunday evening we may see an isolated shower but chances are looking slim. We’ll be warm with a high of 87 but not quite as hot to end the weekend, still a bit muggy though. Rain chances build from here:

By early Monday morning rain chances begin to increase and become a bit more widespread and likely as the day goes on. Scattered showers and storms are possible on and off all day with a drop to the low 80s. Rain continues through the first half of Tuesday leaving behind totals over 2″ for some along a heavy band. This may set up right through the Metro! While it is a lot of rain, it will fall over a long period of time so the risk for flooding does not look incredibly high at this time. However, we will have to monitor that threat.

A drier forecast takes over from there but highs remain seasonal in the mid 80s next week.

