Creighton students’ COVID vaccine mandate appeal dismissed

The Nebraska Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by a handful of Creighton University students seeking to be exempt from the school's vaccine mandate last year.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by a handful of Creighton University students seeking to be exempt from the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate last year, arguing that getting the shots would violate their religious beliefs against abortion.

The state’s high court on Friday said it didn’t have jurisdiction, citing its 150-year stance that orders on temporary injunction motions are not appealable.

Last September, a judge refused to block Creighton University’s requirement that all students get the COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend the school.

The injunction was sought by 10 students who all had religious objections to the vaccines because “the vaccines were developed and/or tested using abortion-derived fetal cell lines.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

