College World Series $30 parking meters brings in over $70K

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in how much it costs to use a parking meter near the Charles Schwab stadium.

We noticed several meters with tags on them, $30 to park for 10 hours.

The flat fee caught a lot of people by surprise.

One hundred and eighty-two meters were changed from a three-hour maximum to 10 hours for $30.

Park Omaha said during the 12-day CWS time frame the 182 meters were used just over 2,500 times.

That brought in just over $76,000 to the city’s general fund. They also issued 19 citations for non-payment at these meters.

A spokesman with Park Omaha says they could have had better communication about the charge change before enacting the policy.

He says it was “a hit” with out-of-towners who preferred to park close to the stadium.

The spokesman added that the 10-hour limit at these meters actually reduced the number of tickets issued for expired meters.

