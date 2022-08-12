College World Series $30 parking meters brings in over $70K

The flat fee caught a lot of people by surprise
First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in how much it costs to use a parking meter near the Charles Schwab stadium.
By Roger Hamer
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We noticed several meters with tags on them, $30 to park for 10 hours.

One hundred and eighty-two meters were changed from a three-hour maximum to 10 hours for $30.

Park Omaha said during the 12-day CWS time frame the 182 meters were used just over 2,500 times.

That brought in just over $76,000 to the city’s general fund. They also issued 19 citations for non-payment at these meters.

A spokesman with Park Omaha says they could have had better communication about the charge change before enacting the policy.

He says it was “a hit” with out-of-towners who preferred to park close to the stadium.

The spokesman added that the 10-hour limit at these meters actually reduced the number of tickets issued for expired meters.

