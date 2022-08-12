1 dead in Omaha Shooting at Florence Tower

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a Friday morning shooting.

According to Omaha Police, one person has died from a shooting at Florence Tower, a housing complex operated by the Omaha Housing Authority.

Police were called to the shooting around 8:45 a.m. Friday. Officers found one person dead in an apartment.

Several pets were taken from the apartment by the Nebraska Humane Society, according to police. Residents of the tower were allowed to go back to their apartments as police continue their investigation.

According to Officer Chris Gordon with Omaha Police, there were several witnesses.

“We certainly have been reviewing video taken inside the tower, witnesses were transported for interviews at headquarters as well,” Officer Gordon said.

Omaha Police have yet to release information about a suspect, the victim, or whether they lived at Florence Tower.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

