Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident.

According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.

Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to Waccamaw ER where she succumbed to her injuries at 1:33 p.m., WMBF reported.

It’s not unheard of for beach umbrellas to cause serious injuries or death.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were roughly 2,800 unconfirmed beach umbrella-related injuries between 2010 and 2018.

