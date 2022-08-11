West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A mosquito pool in Dodge County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the first positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool for the district was reported in Fremont.

The health department says West Nile Virus is transmitted when a mosquito feeds from an infected bird and then bites a person. Humans can’t get the virus from a dead bird that was infected.

Health experts say most people infected with West Nile Virus have mild symptoms or even no symptoms at all. Less than 1% of people infected will become severely ill. But people over 50 and other at-risk populations are more vulnerable.

Three Rivers has detected West Nile Virus in a mosquito pool in Dodge County. Here are some tips to keep yourself safe. pic.twitter.com/fkzpKLtTYA — Three Rivers Public Health (@threerivers_ph) August 11, 2022

According to the health department, the best way to protect yourself is to avoid mosquitos and follow some tips:

Use repellent containing DEET

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and shoes

Remove standing water where mosquitos breed

Take further precautions when going outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitos are more active.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department says mosquito wipes and dunks are available to Dodge, Washington and Saunders County residents. They can be picked up at the Three Rivers Public Health Department at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE 68025.

