West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Fremont

(CBS46)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A mosquito pool in Dodge County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the first positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool for the district was reported in Fremont.

The health department says West Nile Virus is transmitted when a mosquito feeds from an infected bird and then bites a person. Humans can’t get the virus from a dead bird that was infected.

Health experts say most people infected with West Nile Virus have mild symptoms or even no symptoms at all. Less than 1% of people infected will become severely ill. But people over 50 and other at-risk populations are more vulnerable.

According to the health department, the best way to protect yourself is to avoid mosquitos and follow some tips:

  • Use repellent containing DEET
  • Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and shoes
  • Remove standing water where mosquitos breed
  • Take further precautions when going outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitos are more active.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department says mosquito wipes and dunks are available to Dodge, Washington and Saunders County residents. They can be picked up at the Three Rivers Public Health Department at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE 68025.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found near Omaha intersection
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes

Latest News

Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 8, 2022
Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 8, 2022
Run 402: the Podcast.
Podcast gives Omaha-metro runners a voice
Omaha organization seeks funding for mobile mental health unit
Under a magnification of 50X, this image depicted a section of skin tissue, harvested from a...
Four monkeypox cases identified in Douglas County on Friday