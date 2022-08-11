Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday.

The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.

The sheriff’s office said that crossing is non-controlled, meaning there are no flashing lights or cross arms.

