Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A little more heat heading into the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You can feel the humidity in the air this morning with temperatures in the 60s for most of us. With plenty of sunshine we’ll be able to warm a little farther into the 90s today.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

The dew point will stay in the muggy range most of the day but it won’t be high enough to cause the heat index to stray too far from the air temperature thankfully.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)
Heat Index
Heat Index(WOWT)

We’ll warm a bit more into the weekend with Friday & Saturday being the hottest. That has backed off some on models though and it appears mid 90s will be the hottest in the metro each day. Feels like temps will likely stay near or below 100 degrees each afternoon too.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The next threat of any rain will be late Sunday night into Monday. That will be the best chance of rain we’ve had in the area in the last week and is much needed. Unfortunately it does look all that widespread meaning it won’t be heavy beneficial rain for us all.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

