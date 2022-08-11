Quest Forward Academy expands into Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Some students in Omaha can get a taste of college while they’re still in high school at Quest Forward Academy. The school’s partnership with Bellevue University will bring students into a new location this year.

That new central location will be at Bellevue’s Lozier Professional Center.

“It’s very inviting. It’s open there’s a lot of good lighting. It’s clean and new. It doesn’t feel institutional,” said Ruth O’Callaghan, facilities coordinator at Lozier Professional Center.

“This building has a capacity of a little over 400 students right now we’re just under 100 students. We’re a 9-12. And our ultimate goal is by the end of this year or beginning of next year to be able to have 50 students in each grade level up here at the school,” said Michael Brown, director of Quest Forward Academy.

And with this new location, Quest Forward Academy students will still have the opportunity to use state-of-the-art, university-level science equipment at Bellevue’s main campus.

“We’ll bus a grade level down there from this location every day of the week. They’ll do their entire science curriculum down at that building then we bus them back up here and get everyone on their route busses to get them home after that,” said Brown.

The new location has unique classroom features.

“Not all of the attention is up front like a traditional classroom. Which is what we want. We want the mentors to be moving around the classroom moving with the students,” said Ed Vogel, assistant director of Quest Forward Academy.

The school also has a new computer lab for an e-sports team and digital art.

“Students will have some of the best technology at their fingertips. It’s a really unique opportunity for students to explore digital creation that’s probably going to be a big part of our job market in the future.”

Quest Forward Academy is currently enrolling new students and continues to enroll students year-round.

