Police release details of incident at north Omaha bank involving off-duty officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge set bond at $250,000 on Thursday for a man police said fled into a nearby wooded area after an altercation with an off-duty Wahoo Police officer.

Jason Felder, 41, was formally charged Thursday in Douglas County Court with attempted robbery, attempted assault on an officer, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His bond was set at $250,000.

Police said that Felder had fled into a nearby wooded area after he struggled with the officer after attempting to rob the north Omaha bank branch at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday. According to Thursday’s report from OPD, “Felder took the officer’s gun and fired one shot. The officer took the firearm back and Felder left the area on foot.”

Jason Felder, 41. (PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

Thursday’s report also noted that Felder had tried to get into a nearby residence in order to evade capture before forcing his way into a home near 49th and Fowler streets, where police arrested him, the OPD report states.

He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Monday, Sept. 19

