OPD: Man arrested for attempted bank robbery, weapon fired during struggle with officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a man accused of robbing a bank and getting in an altercation with an off-duty Wahoo Police officer Wednesday.

Jason Felder, 41, was arrested for attempted robbery, assaulting an officer, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, burglary, attempted burglary, and two counts of false imprisonment.

After appearing in Douglas County Court Thursday, Felder has a bond set at $250,000 and will have a preliminary hearing on Monday, September 19 at 1 p.m.

Officers arrived at the First National Bank near 50th & Ames Ave. on reports of a “help an officer” call.

Jason Felder, 41. (PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

It’s reported Felder attempted to rob the bank by giving an employee a note stating there was a bomb in the building. Felder and the off-duty officer got into a struggle after he went outside and according to the release Felder took the officer’s gun and fired one shot.

Felder was taken into custody after officers and a K-9 found him inside a residence near 49th & Fowler Ave and officials say it was determined he tried to go into another home before forcing entry into the residence.

