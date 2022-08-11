Omaha Public Schools continues search for bus drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the start of the new school year only a few days away, the state’s largest school district is still looking for drivers to get students to and from school.

Omaha Public Schools officials say they are ready to transport the district’s more than 20,000 students who ride the bus.

Last year OPS had big issues getting students to and from school. COVID-19 triggered a 25% to 30% decrease in staff. Busses were late or didn’t show up at all.

Christy Dinovo lived through the rough ride year with her grandchildren

“They were late, or they didn’t show up to pick them up, or they were super late,” Dinovo said. “And it gets cold out. They don’t need to be standing out there for 20, 30 minutes when the bus is supposed to be there at 8:10 and they don’t show up till 8:30, if they even show up at all.”

Right now students are getting in the last few days of summer vacation before classes and bus rides begin.

OPS officials say improvements have been made and transportation to and from school should be better this year.

“This year I believe we were able to reduce our route number to assist with our staffing shortage that we have this year,” said Trevis Sallis, the OPS Executive Director of Transportation.

Sallis says the district is still down a total of around 60 bus drivers, but most of the routes contracted out to their vendor Student Transportation of America are covered.

“The situation is better this year. Our vendor being in the position to have 93% of the routes covered is a good situation to be in.”

Sallis says most of the drivers needed are for backup. The district still has the help wanted signs out.

OPS is offering a $2,000 bonus for bus drivers. Student Transportation of America offing a $1,200 hiring bonus.

Sallis says some drivers will have to deal with more students on the bus.

“At the high school level I’ll give you an example, in the past, the average ridership on the bus was 3,5 this year the average ridership will be 48.”

Not all bus routes will see an increase in ridership and not all busses will be on time.

“There will still be delays, but it will be nowhere near like it was last year.”

Christy Dinovo believes OPShas set a low bar and time will tell

“We’re going to see if it’s better this year, they said it was supposed to be better, they say they have more drivers but we’ll see.”

OPS will have a staggered start for its new school year beginning Aug. 6.

School officials say if parents have any issues with the district’s bus service they should call the Omaha Public Schools transportation hotline at 531-299-0104

