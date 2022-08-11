Omaha arson suspect appears in court, faces charges for terroristic threats

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of trying to trap people in a home before setting it on fire appears in court.

Jacob Hansen, 42, has been charged with three counts of terroristic threats and a count of first-degree arson in separate incidents.

Authorities say Hansen threatened people on two occasions.

According to an affidavit, five roommates were living at the home that Hansen is accused of setting on fire earlier this month. One was not home at the time of the fire.

The affidavit says a follow-up investigation revealed text messages between Hansen and the landlord or owner indicating Hansen felt he had to move out after being upset with the other roommates.

One roommate allegedly stated that Hansen made threats that he would kill them.

The alleged incident has resulted in two of the three total charges of terroristic threats.

The third charge stems from an incident that allegedly happened after the fire.

Police spoke to Hansen’s ex-girlfriend after the fire. She was allegedly unaware of the fire but told police she was worried Hansen would do something to her. His ex-girlfriend had a protection order against him that had not been served yet.

The night after the fire, Hansen allegedly spoke with his ex-girlfriend. She allegedly recorded her last conversation with him.

In the recording Hansen is allegedly heard threatening to burn his ex-girlfriend’s property several times and admitted to burning his own residence.

That incident resulted in one more count of terroristic threats.

Hansen is also facing a first-degree arson charge for allegedly setting the home on fire. He has a combined bond for the incidents totaling $750,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 19.

Bond is set at a quarter million for the man accused of setting a fire and trying to kill his roommates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.