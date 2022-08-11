NU President Ted Carter’s contract extended

Board of Regents also approves pay raise for Ted Carter
Ted Carter
Ted Carter(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Board of Regents extended University of Nebraska President Ted Carter’s contract through 2027.

His original contract was set to expire at the end of 2024.

Along with that extension, Carter was given a three percent pay raise, bringing his annual salary to $964,000 a year. He also received performance-based merit pay of $105,000.

The board also approved a 2023-2025 budget request for the entire University of Nebraska system. It includes a three percent increase in funding each year.

Carter said the University is also faced with a $25 million budget gap that will need to be closed with some combination of enrollment growth, cuts or tuition increases.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found near Omaha intersection
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes

Latest News

West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Fremont
LPD is searching for a motorcycle rider they say is responsible for injuring an officer.
Lincoln Police searching for green motorcycle rider that hit and injured officer
(Conceptual image, not final design) The new multi-modal transportation center will be the new...
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
Iowa man accused of striking abortion rights protestor with vehicle charged