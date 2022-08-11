NU President Ted Carter’s contract extended

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Board of Regents extended University of Nebraska President Ted Carter’s contract through 2027.

His original contract was set to expire at the end of 2024.

Along with that extension, Carter was given a three percent pay raise, bringing his annual salary to $964,000 a year. He also received performance-based merit pay of $105,000.

The board also approved a 2023-2025 budget request for the entire University of Nebraska system. It includes a three percent increase in funding each year.

Carter said the University is also faced with a $25 million budget gap that will need to be closed with some combination of enrollment growth, cuts or tuition increases.

