Kearney man killed in Adams County train accident

A Kearney man was killed in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man died when the grain truck he was driving collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The victim was driving a fully loaded grain truck. The truck driver was 29-years-old.

The victim’s name and other details of the accident were not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office said that crossing is non-controlled, meaning there are no flashing lights or cross arms.

