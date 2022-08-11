Iowa man accused of striking abortion rights protestor with vehicle charged

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WOWT) - A man in Iowa accused of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors is facing charges.

Court documents posted online Wednesday show that David Houston, 53, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a vehicle, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

A woman was injured in the incident. The county attorney says there is no evidence to indicate the crash was politically motivated.

