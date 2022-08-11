First day excitement for Papillion-La Vista Community Schools

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The back-to-school excitement brought kids back to class Thursday in the Bellevue, Gretna, and Nebraska City School Districts, as well as Papillion La Vista.

It was fist bumps and hugs all around at Golden Hills Elementary.

Teachers got an early start outside the building around 7:30 a.m. to welcome students back as parents lined up for drop-offs.

One Air Force dad has a daughter who is starting 3rd grade.

Little Skylah says her favorite subject is math, she’s excited to see her friends and teachers and she’s ready to take on the new year.

Dad, Ricky Weber said he’s just relieved she’s in great hands!

“The staff here is really great,” Weber said. “They make it a lot easier on the parents. They’ve got the app on the phone to let me know how Skylah’s doing periodically throughout the year and throughout the day, so it eases the nerves a whole lot.”

Golden Hills Principal Mikaela Vobejda was among the friendly faces greeting new and returning students.

She said doesn’t underestimate the importance of the first day, adding it’s an opportunity to ensure the parents and kids that the minute they step on school grounds, they’re safe.

“The first day of school can be scary for kids,” Vobejda said. “Even our students that are returning. They’re coming off of summer. They’re going into new classrooms and seeing new classmates; sometimes brand new teachers to our school. So when they see the familiar faces out here it can ease some anxiety and get them ready to embark on our year.”

Thursday was the first day back for Kindergarten and Elementary students.

Friday the district welcomes back high school upperclassmen.

