Feds: Man defrauded millions from Kansas DCF contractor

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. - Federal authorities allege a man defrauded about $10.7 million from an organization that provides foster and adoption services to the state of Kansas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas filed a civil forfeiture case on Aug. 1 alleging that William Whymark and his company, WMK Research, defrauded Saint Francis Ministries, which is based in Salina.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Whymark denies the allegations. He is not currently facing criminal charges.

An affidavit filed by an FBI agent alleges Whymark filed fraudulent invoices for his company’s work between January 2018 and July 2021.

Whymark’s company is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

