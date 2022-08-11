Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot end to the week, rain chances bring a cool down

MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs will hold onto the 90s through the end of the week... Friday will be the hottest day at 95. Saturday will feel hotter, closer to 100, with a high of 93 and more humidity. Relief is on the way early next week as the heat retreats and rain chances build in.

Heat retreats (wowt)

By Sunday evening we may see an isolated shower but chances are looking slim. We’ll be warm with a high of 89 but not quite as hot to end the weekend. By Monday morning rain chances begin to increase and become a bit more widespread. Scattered showers and storms are possible on and off most of the day with a drop to the mid 80s. Rain clears to the S early Tuesday.

Rain chances (wowt)

A drier forecast takes over from there but highs remain seasonal in the mid 80s next week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

