Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot end to the week, rain chances bring a cool down

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs will hold onto the 90s through the end of the week... Friday will be the hottest day at 95. Saturday will feel hotter, closer to 100, with a high of 93 and more humidity. Relief is on the way early next week as the heat retreats and rain chances build in.

Heat retreats
Heat retreats(wowt)

By Sunday evening we may see an isolated shower but chances are looking slim. We’ll be warm with a high of 89 but not quite as hot to end the weekend. By Monday morning rain chances begin to increase and become a bit more widespread. Scattered showers and storms are possible on and off most of the day with a drop to the mid 80s. Rain clears to the S early Tuesday.

Rain chances
Rain chances(wowt)

A drier forecast takes over from there but highs remain seasonal in the mid 80s next week.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police said Lamar A. Nedd was also known in his neighborhood as “Freddy Dead." OPD is...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found near Omaha intersection
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes

Latest News

Current Drought conditions
Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A little more heat heading into the weekend
This Evening's Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Heating up through the weekend
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Back into the 90s for the rest of the week