Court documents reveal new info in Laurel quadruple homicide

LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of killing four people in the small town of Laurel, Nebraska, last week remains in the hospital.

Investigators say the severe burn injuries happened when he allegedly set two homes on fire.

The suspect, Jason Jones, 42, remains in a burn unit in Lincoln. Once he recovers, he’s headed straight to jail to face murder charges.

Laurel Fire and Rescue got the call first at 3 a.m. a week ago.

There had been an explosion.

According to court documents, investigators found Michele Ebeling, 53, by the back door. She had been shot twice.

Three more people were found dead in a home three blocks away.

Six hours after the explosion down the street, someone noticed smoke coming from what would be the second crime scene.

Gene and Janet Twiford and their daughter Dana, 55, had been killed. At least two had been shot.

Remember investigators praised firefighters for putting out the flames so quickly that much of the evidence was preserved. Here’s some of it, investigators found a backpack in the first home with credit card receipts with the name Jason Jones on them.

The same as the suspect.

One purchase was for $30 in gas. Another for a six-gallon gas can.

A molotov cocktail was found in the second home along with a gun, investigators say, that’s registered to Jason Jones.

One thing the search warrants don’t include is any sense of a motive.

Especially since the suspect was a neighbor, who lives across the street.

Investigators say they also have video surveillance of the suspect allegedly pumping gas into two red gas cans the night before in Laurel, Nebraska.

