Ames police investigating death of Iowa State Univ. student

Iowa State University has confirmed a student died at an apartment complex on Wednesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Ames Police said they got a report of a body found at an apartment near Welch Avenue and Knapp Street, which is near the university’s campus.

Police are asking people to come forward if they have any information, but they said believe there’s no threat to the community.

Iowa State is offering grief counseling services.

