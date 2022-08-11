Ames police identify student found dead at apartment

Iowa State University
Iowa State University(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ames police and Iowa State Unversity have confirmed that a 20-year-old student died at an apartment complex near campus.

Ames Police say they got a report of a body found at an apartment complex on Wednesday. They have now identified the student as Emma Timmer.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy conducted by the State Medical Examiner’s office.

Police are asking people to come forward if they have any information... but believe there’s no threat to the community.

Iowa State is offering grief counseling services.

