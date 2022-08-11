Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man, police say

An Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man, police say.
By Ken Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Amazon delivery driver is not facing any charges after police in Ohio say he shot a knife-wielding man this past weekend.

The driver was out on his route when the suspect, Christopher Roberts, walked up to him with a knife, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

“Obviously, he [Amazon driver] was in fear,” Birk said. “So, in defense of himself, he was able to discharge a firearm striking the individual in the leg area.”

According to the police report, Roberts was suspected of being under the influence of drugs when he confronted the Amazon driver.

After being shot in the leg, Roberts ran from the scene and was eventually found by police, who took him to a hospital, Birk said.

According to the police chief, officers were investigating the shooting to determine if it was done in self-defense when Roberts walked out of the hospital.

“Him walking away from the hospital helped clarify the situation that the Amazon delivery driver was just defending himself,” Birk said.

Police found Roberts and took him to a different hospital for treatment.

It is unknown when he will appear in court.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police said Lamar A. Nedd was also known in his neighborhood as “Freddy Dead." OPD is...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found near Omaha intersection
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes

Latest News

An aquarium in North Carolina is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian...
TOO CUTE: Aquarium wants your help with naming its otter pups
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI headquarters, official says
(Conceptual image, not final design) The new multi-modal transportation center will be the new...
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her
The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.
US Postal Service plans holiday price hikes for 3rd straight year