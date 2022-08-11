6 News WOWT wins ‘Best Newscast,’ ‘Best Weathercast’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT took home four gold awards — including the coveted Pinnacle Award for “Best Newscast” — from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association on Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler with the 6 First Alert Weather team also won a gold Pinnacle Award for “Best Weathercast.” Entries for both the newscast and weather forecast were required to be submitted from Feb. 22 broadcasts.

Additionally, reporter Marlo Lundak won a gold award for “Best Continuing Coverage” for her reports on a local family’s efforts to help students from Afghanistan escape to Omaha.

6 News Continuing Coverage Omaha family hoping to relocate Afghan students to Nebraska Ken and Erin Jensen have spent almost every minute of the past few days working to relocate seven Afghanis to Omaha to help them escape the Taliban and have access to a better, safer life. Afghan refugees land in Omaha with local family’s help When the Taliban took over Kabul in August, the Jensens knew it was their duty — and God’s will — to help as many people flee the country as they could. Resources, donations needed for Afghan refugees in Omaha Local agencies and non-profit organizations are facing an influx of refugees seeking to start new lives in the Omaha-metro and they need community help.

Reporter John Chapman won a gold service award for his reports on veterans and education.

WOWT was also awarded for “Best Spot Weather” for coverage of the hurricane-like winds that hit the Omaha-metro area in December; as well as for our Stuff the Bus donation drives.

