6 News WOWT wins ‘Best Newscast,’ ‘Best Weathercast’

Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT took home four gold awards — including the coveted Pinnacle Award for “Best Newscast” — from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association on Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler with the 6 First Alert Weather team also won a gold Pinnacle Award for “Best Weathercast.” Entries for both the newscast and weather forecast were required to be submitted from Feb. 22 broadcasts.

Additionally, reporter Marlo Lundak won a gold award for “Best Continuing Coverage” for her reports on a local family’s efforts to help students from Afghanistan escape to Omaha.

Reporter John Chapman won a gold service award for his reports on veterans and education.

WOWT was also awarded for “Best Spot Weather” for coverage of the hurricane-like winds that hit the Omaha-metro area in December; as well as for our Stuff the Bus donation drives.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

