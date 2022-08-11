$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning.

The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and I Streets, in an area that is now public parking.

Plans call for a state of the art building, with 18 bus bays, sheltered areas to board buses, covered walkways and a waiting room. Bike racks and BikeLNK and ScooterLNK rentals will be available, and the center will also house City parking operations.

The estimated timeline for the project includes a public input and participation phase, site preparation, and selection of a contractor in 2023. Construction could begin in early 2024, with completion in 2025.

Much of the project will be funded by a federal grant.

“We are incredibly grateful for this historic $23.6 million investment in Lincoln’s public transportation system, made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the work of our federal partners, including the Biden Administration and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,” said Lincoln Mayor Gaylor Baird. “These funds make it possible for us to connect people more efficiently to their jobs and classrooms, enhance the rider experience, improve working conditions for our bus drivers, and advance our Climate Action Plan goal of developing a cleaner, greener transportation system.”

Nearly $842,000 in local funding will be put towards the project, a combination of General Funds and StarTran reappropriated and Capital Improvement Program funds.

“StarTran continues to be an essential transportation option that offers up to 10,000 rides every day to our community,” Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said. “This new Multimodal Transportation Center will help take our transportation and transit systems to the next level of service and encourage even more people to ride a variety of zero- to low-emission sustainable options.”

(Conceptual image, not final design) The new multi-modal transportation center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system, with improved amenities and security for StarTran team members and the public. (City of Lincoln)

