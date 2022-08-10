OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An off-duty Wahoo Police officer was involved in an altercation Wednesday with a bank customer in Omaha.

No one was injured in the incident, an Omaha Police Department spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, a man walked into a First National Bank branch at 50th Street and Ames Avenue with a note saying “there is a bomb in the building.”

An off-duty officer working at the bank approached the man, and the two ended up outside, where there was a physical altercation. OPD told 6 News that the man reached for the officer’s weapon and that a single round was fired.

The man then ran into the nearby woods, so police sent a K-9 officer in to find him. After he was located, the suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for a dog bite.

