OPD: Weapon fired during struggle with officer at north Omaha bank

The suspect fled the scene and ran into the woods nearby, but was found shortly thereafter by a K-9 officer.
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank.
By Kevin Westhues and Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An off-duty Wahoo Police officer was involved in an altercation Wednesday with a bank customer in Omaha.

No one was injured in the incident, an Omaha Police Department spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, a man walked into a First National Bank branch at 50th Street and Ames Avenue with a note saying “there is a bomb in the building.”

An off-duty officer working at the bank approached the man, and the two ended up outside, where there was a physical altercation. OPD told 6 News that the man reached for the officer’s weapon and that a single round was fired.

The man then ran into the nearby woods, so police sent a K-9 officer in to find him. After he was located, the suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for a dog bite.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
Tom Doyle served as Douglas County engineer since 1983, according to his son.
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson
Suspect in I-80 chase ending at Nebraska state line charged with felony
Omaha man suspected of arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino

Latest News

Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
Heating up through the weekend
WOWT BREAKING: Police called to help officer at Omaha bank
BREAKING: Police called to help officer at Omaha bank
WOWT FBI Director Christopher Wray visits Omaha
FBI Director Christopher Wray visits Omaha