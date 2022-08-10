US returns looted antiquities to Cambodia

U.S. Attorney announces return Of 30 looted antiquities to the Kingdom Of Cambodia.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) – The United States is returning a number of looted antiquities to Cambodia.

Officials with the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security said 30 items, including statues and sculptures, are now back in the hands of Cambodian officials.

The items were stolen during civil conflicts from temples, palaces and archaeological sites.

The pieces then entered an international art market through an organized looting network.

Among the antiquities was a 10th-century sculpture of the deity Skanda on a peacock. Other works of art included sandstone and bronze sculptures, ranging from the Bronze Age to the 12th century.

