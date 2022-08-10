Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Back into the 90s for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a little warmer out the door today with temps in the 60s. With plenty of sunshine today we’ll start a decently long stretch of highs in the 90s. 91 is in the forecast today with mid and upper 90s likely by the weekend.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

The muggy meter today will hang out in the muggy range as well but nothing too oppressive is expected.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

South wind will only be in the 5-10 mph range as well. We should be able to warm a bit more each day the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully the heat index into the weekend won’t stray too far from the actual air temperature with this round of heat. The peak heat index will likely be in the 95 to 100 degree range at worst into the weekend.

Heat Index (WOWT)

