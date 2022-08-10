Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents.

Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.

At some daycare facilities, it takes parents six months to a year to get a spot for their infants. What that means for some parents is looking for daycare while they’re still pregnant and putting their name down on a waitlist before they’ve had a baby.

“This morning I had somebody come in that’s literally 13 weeks pregnant and asked me to put her on the list,” said Sydney Ortiz, assistant director at Little Lambs Childcare and Pre-school.

Little Lambs in Omaha currently has a six-to-eight-month waitlist for infants. And although staffing is an issue for some facilities, that’s not always the case.

“We actually have two teachers over in case somebody calls in or anything at any time. So we don’t have a staffing issue here, but I have wondered, “Is it because of COVID and people had more babies, and there’s just more babies?’”

Actually, when the pandemic first hit national data shows that births declined. But of late, births are back up. In 2021, that country saw the first increase in birth rates since 2014.

“We have a problem here where it’s all full at the lower ages and then the upper ages we still have room and spots available,” said Ortiz.

Eboni Bell has four kids all under nine years old. When her daycare abruptly closed, she scrambled. According to a legislative report, over 200 childcare facilities in Nebraska closed during the pandemic. And not enough has been re-opened to accommodate parents going back to in-person work.

“It’s stressful because it’s like I can’t be at work because I have no one else to watch the kids, so that makes it hard to be able to handle all the financial responsibilities on top of that. It’s a lot,” said Bell.

But after a few weeks, she was able to put her name down on a waitlist. The feeling was “bittersweet because it’s like, ‘OK I finally got something, but also now what do I do in the meantime?’ The game plan changes, and you got to keep figuring it out,” she said.

