Omaha nonprofit pilots program for adults with autism to live alone

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jensen Curtiss is 25 years old living with autism. He’s never lived alone but this month he’s going to start.

The Autism Action Partnership’s pilot program begins next week. The goal is for people on the spectrum to spend two years in a dorm, learning life skills so that one day they can live independently.

“This is the first time that they’ve ever really been able to envision a life where their child can live on their own,” said Emily Sutton, program director at Autism Action Partnership.

Jensen’s mom is looking forward to watching her son make this transition.

“The biggest emotion is the fear of them not succeeding. But Jensen has matured so much, and I really believe he will have a great experience. And he’s got safety nets all around him.”

The program uses an evidence-based curriculum with 32 different courses. It’s called Learning for Independence.

“I’m excited to learn about all the stuff they didn’t teach you in high school. They never taught you how to do your taxes. They never taught you how to live on your own. They never taught you how to cook, at least they didn’t teach me how to cook. And the cooking nutritious is really going to be really interesting to see how it works out,” said Jensen.

The nonprofit’s president says that the program is aimed at people in their 20s that just need guidance on how to live alone.

“It’s not intellect. It’s not the idea of knowledge. It’s the idea of being able to apply skills. It’s kind of like you have a toolbox, but which tool do I use at which time,” said Justin Dougherty, president of Autism Action Partnership.

And the experience is as much about skills as it is about navigating new friendships and social situations.

At the St. John Paul II Newman Center, they’ll be living suites with other program participants and alongside other college-aged students.

“We will access to AAP [Autism Action Partnership] staff 24 hours a day if there is some sort of issue that does come up,” said Susan Gnann, the center’s director for advancement.

“I’m a relatively confident guy, and I don’t get very nervous very often. But the moving out part is a little nerve-wracking. But I’m sure I can get past that,” said Jensen.

Right now, the pilot program is funded entirely by the families, with four adults enrolled and four spots still open.

But after what they hope is a successful launch, the Autism Action Partnership will seek other funding to open the program up to more people.

