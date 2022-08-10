Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works.

It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride.

Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.

“Stuff will fall out of people’s trailers and end up in our yard,” said Cathy Hart.

Like wood.

She said a pallet was actually in the street, someone picked it up and tossed it. But this isn’t the first time she’s seen debris land in her yard.

Not just junk.

“I’ve seen love seats, tables, chairs, and pieces of cars,” said Hart.

But Omaha street maintenance has laid down aggregate and graded it into divots which should smooth things over with neighbors.

“Our roadway engineer went out and looked at it and we got it graded and we’ll do that a couple of times a year and make sure it stays in operable condition,” said Omaha City Engineer Todd Pfitzer.

It’s a less bumpy drive past Cathy’s house.

“It’s looking a lot better. I’ve been watching cars going up and down they’re not bouncing around so much,” said Hart.

But her neighbor near the bottom of the block predicts the scarred block won’t be healed by aggregate.

“A band-aid until the next rain. And then? Gullies and it will all wash down,” said one neighbor.

Photos taken by Cathy after previous heavy storms show a good bit of aggregate washed to the bottom of the hill.

“We are waiting to see what happens next time it rains and hopefully this time it takes,” said Hart.

Cautious optimism that this time the aggregate spread and pack will make the grade.

The city has a funding program to pay half the paving cost if a majority of the property owners along the street vote for it.

However, since the unimproved section of Bancroft is just a block long that’s only four homeowners so the bottom line would be expensive.

I believe the current street policy in place needs some adjustments. Working with my colleagues to address concerns on unapproved roads will remain a priority.

