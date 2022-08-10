Omaha man charged with arson after occupants locked inside home set on fire

The residents were trapped in their rooms; one escaped through a window, according to court documents
An Omaha man is in jail facing a felony charge.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after he was arrested at a Council Bluffs casino, an Omaha man was formally charged with arson after police said he tried to trap people in a home before setting it on fire.

Jacob Hansen, 42, appeared in a Douglas County courtroom Wednesday morning and was charged with one count of first-degree arson. The Class 2 felony charge could carry a sentence of up to 50 years in prison.

Jacob Hansen, 42.
Jacob Hansen, 42.(PHOTO: WOWT)

His bond was set at $250,000 and his preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 20.

He was arrested Tuesday at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs; was identified when he showed his driver’s license to get into the casino. According to court documents, Hansen was identified when he showed his driver’s license to get into the casino.

Court documents state that, prior to the fire, Hansen had been angry with the occupants of a southwest Omaha because he thought they were trying to have relations with his ex-girlfriend. He is accused of trying to trap them in their bedrooms before setting the house, located near 159th and T streets, on fire.

One of the residents escaped through a bedroom window. According to the affidavit, the front door was locked and deadbolted — something the people who live the said was unusual.

No one was seriously injured in the fire but the city has declared the home to be unsafe to live in.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine told 6 News on Tuesday that more charges could possibly be filed against Hansen.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
Tom Doyle served as Douglas County engineer since 1983, according to his son.
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson
Suspect in I-80 chase ending at Nebraska state line charged with felony
Omaha man suspected of arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
Former WOWT anchor Gary Kerr inducted into Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame
Portion of a land parcel under consideration for new high school in Bennington, Neb.
Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school