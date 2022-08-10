David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Heating up through the weekend

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and a light south breeze helped to bring some hotter weather back to the area after a few cooler days. We started this morning in the middle 60s, the sunshine pushing temperatures into the low 90s around the metro this afternoon. Thankfully the humidity remains lower than last week, helping to keep our heat index from getting too high. We’ll hold onto the low 90s through early evening, dropping to around 80 by 10pm. It will not be quite as cool as last night, with lows only falling into the upper 60s for the metro.

Thursday's Forecast
Thursday's Forecast(WOWT)

Plenty more sunshine is on the way for Thursday with a continued south breeze. The humidity may creep up slightly, but it still won’t be as high as last week. Temperatures should be in the upper 80s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Likely a few degrees warmer than today, topping out near 93 in Omaha. Friday will be even warmer, with a high around 95. Saturday is likely the hottest of the week, with highs in the upper 90s.

Highs Temperatures Next 5 Days
Highs Temperatures Next 5 Days(WOWT)

An increase in clouds may help to knock temperatures down a bit by Sunday, but highs still climb to around 90. A cold front and thunderstorm activity will help to keep temperatures in the 80s on Monday. Storm chances may linger into Tuesday morning before drying out. At the moment, it does not appear to be a widespread rain event, so don’t count on rainfall in your backyard. Behind those storms, highs look to remain in the 80s for next week, a little cooler than what we are experiencing now.

