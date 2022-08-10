Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school.

The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill, but were anticipating asking voters for an additional bond to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.

At its meeting Monday night, school board members said that they came to the decision after receiving a lot of feedback about the plan through many avenues, including three public meetings held by Bennington Public Schools. The district posted a statement about the matter on its website:

“The Bennington Public Schools’ Board of Education acknowledges Bennington citizens have demonstrated consistent support of the public school system and the youth in our community. As our community and school district continues to grow and plan for the future, additional facilities and renovation projects are necessary. These projects maintain and support appropriate and safe educational programming for our students. This webpage is intended to provide all district patrons information on a proposed bond issue and to gain feedback on what the community wants to include in the next bond issue. Based on feedback collected, the Board of Education will develop a final project list and determine a timeline for the bond election.”

Now, the BPS will be looking at different options for land, including the potential for a new sales agreement. The board is planning a special meeting on Aug. 22 to consider the details of a bond to put in front of voters — be that for a new high school, a sixth elementary school, or additions for existing schools.

Should such a plan come together for a new high school, the board will also review whether it should a stadium or auditorium, with the goal of approving a final list at another special meeting currently slated for Aug. 29, to let voters know by the end of the month the details of a bond hopefully headed for the November ballot.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.

