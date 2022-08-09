Two Nebraskans face drug charges for allegedly selling close to a school

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are in Gage County Jail Tuesday.

Authorities say one of them sold drugs not far from a school.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Wymore police say they executed a search warrant at a home.

Police arrested Alyssa Kearn, 24. Kearn is charged with distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 18 years old and within 1,000 feet of a school.

Alyssa M Kearn, 24, of Wymore, Nebraska. (PHOTO: WOWT)

The search warrant says a concerned parent found marijuana in her teenage son’s bedroom. An investigation says Kearn was providing marijuana to the teenage son.

Police also arrested Jonathan Gouin, 34. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

